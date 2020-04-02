TUPELO - The Family Resource Center of North Mississippi will continue assisting families through the coronavirus crisis.
Among efforts is being named a partner agency with United Way of Northeast Mississippi and the CREATE Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund. FRC and the Salvation Army will both provide money via ecard to those impacted by COVID-19. Both organizations received a $25,000 disbursement each to provide funds for food, formula, diapers and medications.
Christi Webb, the executive director of FRC, said it was important to help assist people as part of their mission. She listed the upcoming needs in communities such as Tupelo.
“The restaurant business is huge here, and we have people where their restaurants are closed. We have waitresses and waiters, and these people, if they’re not working, they’re not getting paid,” Webb said. “We want to help meet their basic needs. That’s one of our goals here, to take care of our people.”
Applicants for the funds complete an online screening. Those eligible for the fund then complete a personal intake form. Webb said they also give a short assessment when they call clients who have received funds.
“Through our assessments, we find other things people actually need and hopefully, we’ll be able to help them with other things besides this in the future,” Webb said.
The FRC serves 42 counties throughout North Mississippi.
Program director Sheila Davis said families have mostly been calling them in need of diapers and formula for the last few weeks. FRC has been collecting donations in order to purchase baby supplies, formula and diapers for families in need and have asked the community for donations. FRC staff can also walk anyone on how to sign up for SNAP over the phone.
FRC continues its Beds for Kids program on an emergency basis, and is using Zoom for several services, such as client classes taught by trained staff, helping people get their high school diplomas, and keeping in contact with families as part of their child advocacy services. Buildings are closed except for emergencies and select services as forensic interviews, but clients must call 662-432-2995 for access.
Online classes have been available for the past three weeks, and Davis said they plan to add additional classes as they are able to. Classes are offered Monday and Wednesday and include parenting, conflict resolution, anger management and healthy relationships, among others.
Parenting classes are meant to offer families support. Davis noted that some families were now without outside support and needed help relieving pressure, and said she is considering adding classes tailored specifically for new parents on how to navigate safety, mental health and dealing with stressors.
“It’s going to be a different scene. We’re looking at something we’re never seen before,” Davis said.
So far, the current classes have been well received, as parents can attend in the comfort of their home, and may look for ways to incorporate Zoom in the future. Classes focus on activities, discussion, educational and Q&A portions. Healthy conversation is encouraged.
Each class has its own code to allow them to keep track of when participants attend. Davis said this is helpful for clients who take classes due to court orders or CPS.
FRC is also using technology to keep up with clients in other ways. Since offices are closed, staff instead use phone calls, emails and one-one-one video calls to keep in touch with clients.
Davis encourages parents to make sure they stay engaged with their children and use educational tools during this time. She suggests parents look for ways to engage their children outside of technology and explore different avenues to help children be creative.
With April being Child Abuse Awareness Month, the FRC will be raising awareness with guest speakers and sharing resources. All classes place an emphasis on how to be safe with COVID-19, and Davis said they discuss how parents can practice social distancing with their kids now so they will be prepared.
“This will change in a new way how we socialize in our society,” Davis said. “I’m reminding my parents how important it is to make sure you have kids wash their hands, practice not having (their hands) in their face or being in someone else’s space.”
The COVID-19 Support Fund is available to applicants in the United Way’s coverage area. Applicants can apply by calling 662-844-0013, 662-842-9222 or https://www.frcnms.org. They ask any monetary donations of diapers, formula or baby needs be sent to the Family Resource Center at P.O. Box 7290, Tupelo, MS 38802.