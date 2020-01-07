TUPELO • The stepfather of award-winning rap duo Rae Sremmurd was shot and killed Monday night in Tupelo. Their stepbrother is being held in connection with the death.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Lumpkin Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 6 for a possible shooting. Officers found an adult male dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Floyd Sullivan, 62.
Rae Sremmurd publicist Juel Stanley confirmed that Sullivan was the stepfather of rappers Aaquil "Slim Jxmmi" Brown and Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown.
"Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply saddened by the death of their stepfather, but both are thankful for the love and support they had during their upbringing," Stanley said. "They ask that people respect their privacy during this time of grief and mourning."
According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the preliminary investigation indicated that the Sullivan’s adult son was a person of interest in the shooting.
"That person of interest has been located and is being held for psychiatric review at this time," McDougald said. "There were no other injuries reported in the home and no other suspects are being sought at this time."
Police say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and more information will be released when appropriate.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS