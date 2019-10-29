WEST POINT - A Clay County man was arrested Oct. 25, the day after a woman was charged with felony child abuse in the death of an infant, who tested positive for drugs.
Patrick Tony Lippencott, 49, of West Point, was arrested Friday afternoon by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the day after Courtney Fitzgerald, 28, of West Point, was booked into the county jail on the same charge following the death of their 6-month-old child.
According to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, toxicology report revealed methamphetamine in the child's system.
Both Lippencott and Fitzgerald remain in the Clay County Detention Center on bonds of $100,000 each.
Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.