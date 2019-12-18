TUPELO - A Tupelo man has been arrested and charged with abusing his 2-month-old child.
Tupelo police were called to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, for a possible case of child abuse after an infant was admitted with life-threatening injuries. The child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for further care.
The father of the child, Justin Lee Spencer, 19, of 2511 Buckner Ave., Tupelo, was detained at the emergency room after a preliminary investigation. On Wednesday, Spencer was charged with felony child abuse. During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, Judge Willie Allen ordered him held without bond.