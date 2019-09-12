OXFORD • The family of a young Ole Miss graduate lost to addiction will continue his legacy with a center dedicated to helping others at the University of Mississippi gain wellness education and resources.
The William Magee Center for Wellness, located at the South Campus Recreation Center, opened Sept. 6 after a three-year campaign spearheaded by Magee’s family. For David Magee, his father, his hope is that this center touches the lives of countless students and establishes something that will last long after his lifetime.
William Magee was a track star and honor student who graduated from Ole Miss, but would begin medicating with alcohol and drugs due to anxiety and low self esteem, according to a column David Magee wrote in August 2016 in the Oxford Eagle. While it would take until his senior year to realize the strength of the addiction, William Magee would graduate and go through several rehabilitation centers before making progress. His father wrote that his son was working and making plans to attend law school when he accidentally overdosed after a relapse at 23 years old.
Shortly after writing that column, Magee and his wife, Kent Magee, launched a campaign for the center that would draw support from thousands of students, alumni and organizations. Magee said in the process of raising funds, he was surprised by the strong outpouring of support from students. He said he worked with more than a thousand students and been amazed by their contributions.
“You lose a son, and then you have the gift of some amazing relationships that have emerged. There are a lot of gifts out of this process, but that to me has been the most rewarding,” Magee said.
Magee, who has a long family history with Ole Miss, said he believes the opening of the center represents an important part in Ole Miss’s history and shows the ways it is a great university that will only become stronger. At the opening ceremony, Magee said the South Campus Recreation Center was standing room only, with several people standing on top rails.
“There was a buzz and an energy that felt like a game day atmosphere, and on any college campus, you often only get that on a game day,” Magee said. “It was tangible and we had this amazing response. We had students there that we didn’t know were coming who had helped make it happen. You had so many key university people, and they’re busy. Friends, family, alumni, faculty, staff, everybody represented and just this buzz of ‘This matters. This absolutely matters.’”
In a press release, Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks said the campus community hopes to see the center grow into a nationally recognized institute and thanked the IHL board for approval to transition the center to a stand-alone institute.
“I am tremendously proud of what this facility means for our campus community and for the vision for the Magee Center, which is already serving students and becoming a foundation for a national model,” Sparks said in the press release.
The William Magee Center for Wellness Education will serve as a space for the Collegiate Recovery Community, educate students on wellness and healthy practices, and also offer additional programming on learning healthy cooking and food. For Magee, the center demonstrates the importance peer education and substance abuse prevention plays in helping students make informed, healthful choices that can prevent student addiction. His own experience comes from several of his son’s friends honestly telling him about not recognizing the signs of addiction in his son, and said a lot of that came from a lack of education. Magee said it was important for open dialogue to become part of the culture to remove the fear that came with recognizing early signs of addiction.
The center was funded by a $2.7 million grassroots effort, and Magee said since the center’s announcement, they have already received calls for support and seen lives impacted.
“This is a very strong statement for this university that I think we’ll look back on our history and see this as an important part of us really deepening this culture of caring and really reach the national level of contribution that I think we can. Just a moment where we truly see Ole Miss flex its muscles in higher education,” Magee said.