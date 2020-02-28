TUPELO – A Lee County father and son were arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting at two people in an SUV Friday morning, leaving one woman injured.
According to the victim, a 38-year-old male from Nettleton, a 25-year-old female friend called him at 11:51 p.m. Thursday, asking for a ride to the store. When he arrived at her County Road 100 Nettleton residence, he backed into the driveway. She came out, got into his vehicle and showed him a Bluetooth speaker.
As he put the vehicle in gear and started pulling away, he heard gunshots and noticed the truck’s windows breaking. He sped away from the scene and once safely away, he noticed that the female had been shot.
He took the woman to the North Mississippi Medical Center and contacted 911. Lee County deputies spoke to the man at the hospital.
The medical condition of the female victim is not known.
In a statement posted onto social media, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the investigation revealed that the female victim and the two suspects were planning on getting the man inside the home to attack him. The victim got into the vehicle with the man in an attempt to get him to come inside. While the woman was in the vehicle with the man, the two men came from inside the house and fired a shotgun and rifle into the vehicle, striking the woman in the head and back.
According to the incident report, the back glass and rear passenger window of the 2007 GMC Yukon were broken and there were bullet holes in the dashboard. Deputies responding to the County Road 100 residence took the two men into custody and seized a .30-caliber Mauser rifle and a H&R 12 gauge shotgun as evidence.
The Lee County Jail docket book shows that Donald J. Deaton Sr., 45, and Donald J. Deaton Jr. 23, both of 294A County Road 100, Nettleton, were booked into the jail Friday morning. Later the same day, the men were charged with felonies. During their initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, a judge set their bond at $75,000 apiece.
The female victim, Britiny Hankins, could also face criminal charges for her role in the crime.