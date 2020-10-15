IUKA • An investigation into drug activity in the Tishomingo area has resulted in the arrest of a father and son.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs and narcotics agents went to a County Road 149 Tishomingo residence Oct. 13 looking into reports of illegal drug activity from the residence. According to law enforcement officials, when officers arrived, they found several people inside the residence along with drug paraphernalia used to sell, smoke, inject, and package narcotics throughout the home.
Officers also allegedly discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs with several firearms close by. Both the homeowner and his son were arrested. The men, as well as others were carried to the Tishomingo County Jail.
Raymond Kent Puckett, 61, of 51 County Road 149, Tishomingo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His bond was set at $20,000 in Tishomingo County Justice Court.
Zachary Shea Puckett, 34, of 22 County Road 150, Tishomingo, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $5,000. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Zachary Puckett.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted in this investigation, and more charges may come forward as this investigation continues.