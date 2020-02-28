TUPELO – A Lee County father and son were detained Friday morning after allegedly shooting at two people in an SUV.
According to the victim, a 38-year-old male from Nettleton, a 25-year-old female friend called him at 11:51 p.m. Thursday, asking for a ride to the store. When he arrived at her County Road 100 Nettleton residence, he backed into the driveway. She came out, got into his vehicle and showed him a Bluetooth speaker.
As he put the vehicle in gear and started pulling away, he heard gunshots and noticed the truck’s windows breaking. He sped away from the scene and once safely away, he noticed that the female had been shot.
He carried the woman to the North Mississippi Medical Center and contacted 911. Lee County deputies spoke to the man at the hospital. The medical condition of the female victim is not known.
According to the incident report, the back glass and rear passenger window of the 2007 GMC Yukon were broken and there were bullet holes in the dashboard. Deputies responding to the County Road 100 residence took two men into custody and seized a Mauser rifle and a H&R 12 gauge shotgun as evidence.
The Lee County Jail docket book shows that Donald J. Deaton Sr., 45, and Donald J. Deaton Jr. 23, both of 294A County Road 100, Nettleton, were booked into the jail Friday morning and were being held for investigation.
While the incident report describes the type of offense as aggravated assault, a felony, neither man had been formally charged with a crime by early Friday afternoon.