OXFORD • A Lafayette County family was decimated Thursday morning when a father and two small children were killed in wreck between a Panola County garbage truck and a passenger car in east Oxford.
Oxford police responded to US Highway 278 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway around 7:45 a.m. March 4 for a wreck between a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and a Panola County 2020 Mack garbage truck.
The driver of the Volkswagen, John Matthew Ellington, 40, of Oxford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter, first-grader Evangeline Ellington, was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi where she passed away shortly after arriving. The son, Lincoln Ellington was taken to the hospital in Oxford and later flown to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries overnight.
The driver of the garbage truck was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi with non-life threatening injuries.
The Oxford Police Department began the reconstruction process which entails talking with witnesses and on-scene investigating. Enforcement Officers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation were called in to assist OPD.
The accident is still under investigation and there is no immediate time frame for completion.
"Our hearts hurt for the Ellington family and their friends,”said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “When tragedy strikes our community, we all feel its impact. We will be praying for them in the coming days and weeks."
Lafayette County Sheriff's Department and Lafayette County Fire Department assisted with the incident.
The Oxford community has already begun organizing benefits for the Jessica Ellington, who lost her husband and children in the wreck. The efforts are being headed by the family's church. Donations can be made to northoxford.churchcenter.com/giving