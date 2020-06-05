WALNUT • The Federal Bureau of Investigation has now joined the search for an autistic teenage boy who has been missing in Northeast Mississippi over a week now.
The FBI announced its involvement in the search on Friday. Nathan Alexander Covarrubias, 14, was last seen on Friday, May 29 near County Road 772 in Alcorn County.
Covarrubias was a student at Summit’s View Ranch, a therapeutic boarding school for boys with emotional and behavioral problems.
He is a white Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Covarrubias has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.
The FBI asks that anyone who sees the missing boy or knows where he is to call 911. Tips and information can also be directed to the the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000.
Local agencies involved in the search include the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office, the Tippah County Sheriff's Office, the Walnut Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.