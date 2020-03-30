TUPELO - Feed Tupelo, a joint partnership between Eight Days of Hope and American Family Association to provide meals to families in need due to COVID-19, will extend its service to April 7.
The meals include lunch and dinner. EDOH encourages anyone who needs to sign up to receive meals to do so at www.feedtupelo.com. Those who do not have internet may call 662-255-7565.
Feed Tupelo also needs additional drivers for deliveries. Drivers can sign up for slots from either 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 4:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Interested drivers may sign up for slots at https://sugeni.us/ctuO.