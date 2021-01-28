TUPELO - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a possible wreck that killed a woman overnight Wednesday.
Police were called to Barnes Crossing Road just east of Tom Watson Drive around 12:30 a.m. Thursday Jan. 28 for a vehicle that appeared to have rolled over and was submerged in Mud Creek.
Tupelo officers, along with members of the Tupelo fire department found a 2010 Nissan Murano with a deceased female body inside. The body was removed and has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for autopsy.
The accident is currently under investigation by TPD detectives and crash reconstruction team. Additional information will be released when appropriate.