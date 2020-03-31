TUPELO - As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, most cities have resisted instituting stricter policies. Instead, most are asking citizens to abide by state and federal guidelines.
Across the Daily Journal's 16 county coverage area, only four cities have issued stay at home orders. Three counties have implemented nightly curfews, while other cities have begun enforcing ordinances already on the books.
Belmont, Fulton, Holly Springs and Ripley currently have stay at home orders in place. While local police and fire departments can enforce the mandate, most orders allow people to be out to travel to essential businesses, such as grocery stores or pharmacies. Aberdeen met Tuesday night and aldermen were to consider additional restrictions.
The rest of the cities are just asking people to stay at home as much as possible and to not gather in groups of more than 10. Oxford, Starkville and West Point took the ban on large gatherings one more step, by classifying large groups as a misdemeanor and setting penalties. Anyone cited in those three towns could face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 90 days in jail.
In an effort to reduce large gatherings after hours, Bruce, Calhoun City and Vardaman put a curfew into place last week. The order asking people to stay at home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. was expanded to all of Calhoun County. Chickasaw County followed suit with the same hours. Clay County passed a curfew March 27 to keep people off the roads from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
"This is mainly to keep folks from hanging out, especially with the kids out (of school)," said Calhoun City Mayor Amye Hill. "It's not a hard curfew. It still allows people to travel back and forth to essential businesses."
Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennell said his town has started enforcing a curfew that was already in the code book.
"We had a curfew that kept folks from gathering in the parking lots of closed businesses," Fennell said. "Right now we have a lot of closed businesses."
For the cities and counties without curfews, most have stepped up law enforcement patrols around businesses that have shuttered because of the pandemic. To make sure people know about it, Aberdeen, Amory and Pontotoc stated in their emergency orders that there would be more police patrols after 8 p.m.