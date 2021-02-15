TUPELO • Utility companies in Northeast Mississippi on Monday morning reported that very few of their customers experienced power outages or disruptions in utility service, but they are still cautious about possible power outages later this week.
“We’re just getting lucky,” said Scott Hendrix, the manager of Tombigbee Electric Power Association.
Hendrix said none of Tombigbee’s members have experienced power outages, but he and other company leaders are still working out logistics on how to respond safely if many members report outages.
Hendrix said that Tombigbee will suspend disconnections and late fees through Tuesday, Feb. 16 and that it could be extended.
If power outages do occur, he cautioned people to be patient with utility workers and to receive proper guidance on using a generator to not put lineman at risk of electrocution. If members have any questions about utility services, he encouraged them to go to the cooperatives’ website at https://www.tombigbeeelectric.com.
Brandon Presley, the state’s northern district public service commissioner, said that around 51,000 people in the state are currently without electricity, but the main power outages have been in south Mississippi.
“We are definitely anticipating that there will be power outages here and it could take a while to get it back on,” Presley said. “It could be a matter of days depending on the situation.”
Presley said that electric cooperatives and private utility companies have suspended disconnections and most have suspended late fees until the severity of the inclement weather subsides.
He also urged people to monitor their electricity usage and help conserve using a lot of electricity to preserve the electric supply system.
If a citizen experiences a power outage, Presley and the Public Service Commission encourage people to call or text 601-383-3287 if there is a life-threatening condition in the home where power is immediately needed. Presley said people should still call 911 in the case of emergencies.
Johnny Timmons, the director of the municipal-owned Tupelo Water and Light, said that as of noon on Monday very few customers have experienced power outages and no water mains in town have burst.
Timmons said the department already has a policy in effect that it does not disconnect utility services from homes if the temperature is below freezing and that the department is also suspending late fees until streets are safe to drive on.
“Until the streets and roadways are clear, we understand that people can’t get down to pay,” Timmons said.