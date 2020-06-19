NEW ALBANY - The fifth annual Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail, which benefits the Regional Rehab Center and New Albany Main Street, will occur June 27.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The ride begins at 8 a.m. at the Tanglefoot Trailhead Plaza at 100 E. Bankhead St.
The ride will feature 25, 50 and 65.2 mile adult rides. This will also be the first year they are offering a Kids Fun Ride. It does not have a specific length or time. According to the event description, there will be water and sports drink along the course, and a service vehicle will follow behind. All riders will receive a T-shirt. Registration is $35 for the adult rides and $20 for the children’s ride. After the ride, participants are invited to meet at the Trailhead for a small gathering to hydrate and socialize. Food, music and door prizes will be included.
Regional Rehab and New Albany Main Street typically split profits from the ride. According to Regional Rehab Executive Director Robby Parman, they typically receive $2,500 when split, but Parman said the main goal is raising awareness.
“There are people that ride in that bike ride from all over. We have people from Tennessee that come down, from Jackson, from the Delta, really just from all over, and a lot of the people who came when we first started had no idea what we did,” Parman said. “Just being able to get our message out to more people has been a great thing.”
Regional Rehab developmental director Bre Moreno said due to COVID-19, they are hoping for at least 100 participants. Last year, there were 130 riders.
“We’re hoping a lot of people come and show up and have fun. It’s one of the first events that people are really seeing, so we hope everybody stays safe," Moreno said.
Because of COVID-19, there will be some changes for safety. During registration, all volunteers will wear masks, and people are asked to social distance when signing up. There will be hand sanitizer stations, gloves and other safety materials.
During the ride, bike riders will be separated, and Parman anticipates some riders may attend the ride but not stay for the afterparty. At the afterparty, boxed meals will be given rather than having a buffet-style meal.
All activities will occur outside. Participants can park for the event at the Jennie Stephens Smith Library at 219 King St.
Early registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/29949/pedaling-for-hope-on-the-tanglefoot-trail-2020. More information can be found by calling the Regional Rehab Center at (662)842-1891 or New Albany Main Street Association at (662) 534-3438.