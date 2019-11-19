STARKVILLE - An early morning fight at a Starkville apartment complex ended with a foot chase and a man facing a felony weapons charge.
Starkville police responded to the Collegiate Heights apartments at 201 Lynn Lane around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 19 for a report of a fight in progress. As the officers were arriving, witness reported that one of the fighting parties was trying to drive away. Officers attempted to stop the car and the driver ran away on foot. He was captured a short while later without incident.
Taylor Conner, 25, of Macon, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He is still awaiting an initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court for the setting of bond.