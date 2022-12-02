TUPELO – Roughly one-third of Tupelo Fire Department's 100-member team have received promotions since Kelly Elliott was appointed fire chief in April.
Most of those promotions have been in the officer level, but many firefighters have seen their status rise as well.
According to the fire chief, his goal is to create better opportunities for advancement.
“One of the things we are working on is a career development plan, sort of a road map to let them know what is required to get to the next level," he said.
While an informal plan and procedure was already in place, Elliott wants a document that officially defines the requirements for advancement, although the current lack of formal documentation hasn't kept him from moving people around and upward to fit his vision for the department.
Elliott started at the top of the organizational chart by replacing the assistant chief position with two deputy chiefs.
Brad Robinson is Deputy Chief of Operations, overseeing everything dealing with fire response, including the equipment, to training and special operations.
Bill Wardlaw moved up from battalion chief to Deputy Chief of Administration and Compliance. He handles code compliance, fire prevention, the state ratings bureau and health and safety.
Fire departments work on a schedule of one day on, two days off. Each of the three shifts has about 30 employees scattered among Tupelo's seven fire stations and is supervised by a battalion chief. Two of the previous battalion chiefs retired, and the other was promoted. David Lee, Cedric Lockridge and Terry Robinson have been named the new battalion chiefs.
Their promotions left openings on the next level down. There are 21 captains, one per shift per station. The department’s two fire marshals are also considered captain level positions. One marshal slot is open at the moment.
“With the promotions at the top, there was a trickle down effect opening up positions,” Elliott said. “We already had people on a captains list and a sergeants list. We’re just waiting for the dust to settle before moving on.”
One thing Elliot hopes to do in the near future is to increase the medical training among firefighters and to adjust the method of responding to medical calls.
“Last year we went on around 5,500 total calls. Of that number, 70% were medical calls,” Elliott said. “That is a lot wear and tear on a million-dollar fire truck going to every call.”
He is looking into using a specially equipped pickup truck to respond to medical calls, which was the department's practice 25 years ago. Elliott wants to also see more EMT training for firefighters.
Other plans for the near future include creating a temporary duty program where firefighters could work alongside deputy chiefs for six months before rolling back to shift duty.
“It would expand the voices on the floor,” Elliot said. “It’s a way of introducing them to the inner workings of the department that most on the floor don’t get to see.”
He is still fine-tuning how the program could work under the current shift system.
Elliott is also looking for ways to increase in-house training. Instead of sending firefighters three hours away to the state fire academy, he hopes to be able to use qualified folks already on staff to teach classes in Tupelo.
