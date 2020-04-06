OXFORD - The Oxford Police Department has arrested and charged five people in connection with a series of car burglaries in the southwest portion of the city.
Police say several residents of Old Taylor Road reported someone breaking into their cars between March 26 and March 30. The investigation led police to search an apartment off Old Taylor Road on Friday, April 3. Police recovered some of the stole items and arrested two men, Ledarius Davis, 21, and Rashod Sharp, 21, both of Oxford.
The initial arrests led to more information and police issued addition warrants for three more people. Dalton Patterson, 18; Brandon Potts, 18 and Brooklyn Savage, 19, all of Oxford, were located the same day and arrested without incident.
Davis was charged with one count of auto burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit auto burglary. Patterson was charged with one count of auto burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit auto burglary. Potts was charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit auto burglary. Savage was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit auto burglary. Sharp was charged with two counts of auto burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit auto burglary.
All five had their bonds set by a Justice Court Judge. Davis, Patterson and Sharp have bonds of $15,000 each. The bond for Potts is $10,000 and Savage is being held in lieu of $5,000.
Anyone with information regarding these individuals or others involved may contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.