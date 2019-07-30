TUPELO • Five Republicans are hoping for the chance to fill a now vacant Lee County Justice Court Judge post.
Sadie Holland had been the District 3 judge since 2003. She qualified to run for a fifth term, but withdrew in February. Phyllis Maharrey Dye, Gaston Huckaby, Ben Raper, Sammy John Raper and Robert West all qualified as Republicans.
The primary is scheduled for Aug. 6. If no one receives a majority of the votes, a run-off will be held Aug. 27. The Republican nominee will face Democrat Johnny Sandler in the Nov. 5 general election.
Dye, 60, of the Brewer community, is the accounts payable officer for the Lee County Chancery Clerk. She has a bachelor’s of accountancy degree and ran for the same office four years ago, falling just 66 votes short to Holland.
Prior to working for the county, Dye had a court reporting service working the civil side of both circuit and chancery courts. Before that, she was controller for Ashley Industries in Ecru.
“I work in Lee County and see the needs of different departments,” Dye said. “I feel I can bring more to the job because I have the education and the life experience. So many people say they waited to run until the incumbent retired. I didn’t.
“I ran four years ago because I saw the need. At the time, three of the four justice court judges had been disciplined by the state (Commission on Judicial Performance).
She said her work ethic, education and experience make her the best candidate for the job.
“I have life experience,” Dye said. “If you are going to sit in judgment of someone, you have to have lived a life.”
Huckaby, 56, of Tupelo, is a facility technician for AT&T. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Virginia Tech. He has never run for public office before.
He said he has no formal experience with the courts, but he has been to court supporting others. Since qualifying, he has also attended several justice court sessions to familiarize himself.
“I had an uncle who was a justice of the peace and later sheriff,” Huckaby said. “I wanted to see if I couldn’t help other people get fair and honest treatment in court.
“I’ve got a lot of common sense. It’s not a field where you have to have a legal degree, I think most of it is good common sense.”
Sammy John Raper, 53, of Nettleton, is the senior pastor at Faith Chapel in Nettleton. He has never run for political office.
He has no formal court experience. But when he thought about going into law enforcement decades ago, he earned certification in crime scene investigation and fingerprinting.
“I enjoy serving people,” Sammy Raper said. “I have served in District 3 for years on committees serving the public and youth.”
Sammy Raper said his experience as a preacher and counselor have prepared him to be a judge.
“For the last 25 years, I have dealt with families making life decisions at critical times,” Sammy Raper said. “(If elected), I would try to seek the most wisdom and have compassion for all those who would come before me.”
Ben Raper, 56, of the Union community, is a certified law enforcement officer and has worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for a total of 21 years.
He ran for the same justice court judge position in 2003. Ben Raper previously made two unsuccessful bids for office for state representative in 1991 and sheriff in 2001, following the death of Harold Ray Presley.
“For the last 18 years, I have been assigned to the county and youth courts,” Ben Raper said. “I have worked in all areas, from complaints being filed all the way through to resolution. I handled all the paperwork for the sheriff’s office. If there was a final judgement, I went out and served it.
“I have always had a concern for the county and making it a better place to live.”
He feels his work experience in the court system over almost two decades make him the best candidate for the job.
“I know the law enforcement side from being a patrol deputy and working narcotics,” Ben Raper said. “I see what is out there and the need for someone with experience (on the bench). I have knowledge of the rules of evidence. I have knowledge of the court and civil proceedings.”
Robert West, 21, of the Brewer community, works for Shelter Insurance and attends Mississippi State University. He has worked as a paralegal for former Lee County Prosecutor James Moore and former public defender Kelly Mims.
“I am running to give the common man a fair shake,” West said. “Both my parents are blue collar. Too often, politicians come from certain groups and lose their sense of what is going on with the common man.
“Everyone in my court would be treated equal. Certain groups would not get special treatment.”
Though young, West said his experience working on both the prosecution and defense side of court cases gives him the experience to do the job.
Justice Courts have jurisdiction over small claims civil cases involving amounts of $3,500 or less, misdemeanor criminal cases and any traffic offense that occurs outside a municipality. Justice Court judges also conduct bond hearings and preliminary hearings in felony criminal cases, and issue search warrants.
State law only requires justice court judges to have a high school diploma.