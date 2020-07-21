ABERDEEN • A Florida man will spend six months in a federal prison for threatening to kill anyone associated with the American Family Association last summer.
On May 22, 2019, Chase Davis, 21, of Pompano Beach, Florida, posted a pair of threatening messages on the AFA Facebook page. According to court documents, the posts said “i am coming to tupelo unexpected with a group of people and we are going to kill every single person who runs your group,” and “you are the most disgusting people in america. i have put together a group to have you pieces of [expletive] obliterated into dust. yes, i literally mean killing all of you. you people are nothing but disgusting, worn out, and old excuses of human life.”
A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Mississippi indicted Davis last summer for the criminal threats.
Instead of coming to Northeast Mississippi to face the charge, Davis was allowed to plead guilty to those charges in a Florida District Court, under a rule that allows a defendant to plead guilty to charges in the district where they reside, if all parties agree. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 27, 2019 but sentencing was delayed until this week.
“It is important to protect free speech," said U.S. Attorney William C. Lamar, "but when it crosses the line and becomes threats to harm others on the basis of race, religious beliefs, political affiliations or other protected reasons, we will use Federal laws to hold those individuals accountable for their actions.”
U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in the Middle District of Florida sentenced Davis to 6 months incarceration on July 20. He was ordered to report to prison Tuesday to begin serving his sentence, which will be followed by three years probation.
He was also ordered to pay $1,440 in restitution for costs the American Family Association incurred to protect its employees after the threat. As a part of the sentence, Davis must also participate in drug and mental health treatment and perform 400 hours of community service in lieu of a fine.