OXFORD • A pair of Florida men are behind bars, accused of operating a multi-state fraud scheme that included credit card skimmers attached to gas pumps.
The Oxford police were first alerted in January by a concerned citizen who noticed fraudulent charges on his account, even though he was still in possession of his debit card. Over the next seven months, more victims came forward reporting similar incidents.
The investigation showed two males were working in tandem to withdraw money from ATMs at gas stations and banks using counterfeit cards. The suspects traveled in a different vehicle each time, quickly committed their crimes, and left the area.
Officials eventually identified the suspects as Olvein Botell-Gonzalez, 33, of Miami, Florida, and Francisco Menendez-Baldomero, 36, of Miami, Florida, Both were known to spend time in the Memphis, Tennessee area. Working with the Southaven Police Department, both men were apprehended Aug. 1 when they crossed into Mississippi from Tennessee.
A search of the suspects and their rental van revealed a large sum of cash, many counterfeit credit, debit, and gift cards. There was also a set of keys used to unlock gas pumps. A search warrant at the Tunica location where the men were staying, uncovered several additional electronic devices used to capture credit card numbers and manufacture counterfeit cards.
The investigation determined the suspects were involved in criminal activity within multiple jurisdictions within Mississippi and possibly other states.
The United States Secret Service joined the investigation, and the case has been referred for federal prosecution in the Northern District of Mississippi.