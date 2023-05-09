VERONA – In 1996, the Magnolia Botanical Garden was started at the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Verona to display roses and other flowers for the public to enjoy.
Susan Worthey, a senior research associate at Extension, is one of the caretakers of that garden. She's also the president of the Northeast Mississippi Rose Society.
On Thursday, May 11, the society will host its annual Rose Show in the Renasant Bank Atrium, 209 Troy St., in downtown Tupelo. The show is free and will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"I plan to enter some roses in the show," Worthey said. "My husband had an old-timey climber, and I'll put in some of my newly planted roses."
Anyone — even a novice — is invited to enter blooms in the show, and there are no entry fees. Categories include hybrid tea, floribunda, grandiflora, miniature roses, mini-flora, shrub roses and polyantha. Many entries will be single stem roses, but there will also be arrangements in boxes, bowls and vases. Prizes and ribbons will be awarded in different categories.
At Worthey's home in Nettleton, she grows hybrid teas, shrub roses and everything in between. But at heart, she prefers sustainable roses.
"The rose trials we have here at Extension are done through A.R.T.S. – American Rose Trials for Sustainability," she said. "What's magic about these roses is we plant them and only water in drought conditions. That's the only care they get. No fertilizer. No pesticides. They're evaluated twice a month by Master Gardeners."
Twenty different varieties of roses are planted every year, with three specimens of each rose planted for comparative purposes.
"We don't know what the roses are," Worthey said. "They're just a letter to us. At the end of two years of trialing, the A.R.T.S. committee announces regional and national winners."
Conversely, the roses in the Magnolia Botanical Garden – hybrid teas, grandifloras, floribundas, shrub roses, antique roses and climbers – are heavily pampered.
"These are watered regularly, fertilized and sprayed with insecticides as needed," Worthey said. "We started with about 240 in the garden and we've lost some. We're probably down to 175 or 200 in the formal rose garden. We replenish roses in the botanical garden every four or five years, but there are a few that I won't get rid of. They are my heart."
Worthey has been a member of the rose society for eight or nine years and was named president in February.
"I really appreciate the rose group because it's so diverse," she said. "We have three consulting rosarians in the group – Tracy Kramer, Merrell Rogers and Lee Pryor Caldwell – and then there are people in the group who are just interested in roses, like me. I'm very excited that we do this show every year. It promotes roses to the public and gives our society a little recognition."
For more information about the show, call 662-419-9737.
