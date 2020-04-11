As the potential for severe weather in Northeast Mississippi is forecasted for Sunday, follow live updates on the changing forecast here:
🚨1:00 PM Simulated Radar Update (NAMNest)🚨Showers and thunderstorms will persist through the day tomorrow with the greatest potential for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/ABdcIU6XDS— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 11, 2020
🚨Parts of the Mid-South have been upgraded to an enhanced risk for Sunday. Confidence of timing of severe storms are still in question but the greatest chance still seems to be tomorrow afternoon through midnight. Be sure to follow for more updates!#tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/dOpVWAziAL— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 11, 2020
WHAT TO EXPECT:
- Damaging winds/possible strong tornadoes
- Large hail
- Heavy rain
WHEN TO EXPECT IT:
- The National Weather Service in Memphis (NWS) says there's a moderate risk for severe weather over much of North Mississippi Sunday afternoon and evening. The time for the greatest threat for severe weather will be between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The latest from the Associated Press:
The threat of strong tornadoes and other damaging weather on Easter poses a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley, the National Weather Service said. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham and Jackson, Mississippi, the Storm Prediction Center said on its website.
The National Weather Service office in Jackson told residents to brace for the possibility of long-lasting tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph (113 km) and tennis ball-size hail through Sunday evening. Storms could continue into early Monday.
Seeking protection from violent weather during the coronavirus pandemic could present a challenge for some.
With many churches having ended traditional, indoor services because of the viral outbreak, congregations plan to hold online services or drive-in worship where people sit in vehicles, which are a bad place to be during a tornado. Some churches announced they were moving up Easter drive-in service to Saturday afternoon because of the threat.
Community storm shelters present another problem.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency sent a tweet Saturday saying shelters would open. It encouraged residents entering one to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and stay 6 feet (2 meters) apart.