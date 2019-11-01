President Donald Trump will be in Tupelo for a 7 p.m. rally at the BancorpSouth Arena for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves ahead of the state’s election for governor.
Here's the latest on today's event:
- People planning on attending the rally should plan for a long day. Public parking at the coliseum will open early and could be full by mid-morning. Any vehicles left in the parking lots Thursday night will be towed.
- Handicapped parking will be available in Lot D on the east side of the building. General public parking will be in Lot B, the main large lot on the west side of the building.
- Two large parking lots east of the coliseum cannot be used by order of the Secret Service. No parking will be allowed in the car museum or former Mega Sports parking lots. Shelton added that there will be no parking along the Highway 45 right of ways.
- While folks will be trying to find parking early, the doors to the arena will not open until 4 p.m. Officials expect people to begin lining up early, because seating is limited and first-come, first-served.
CLOSURES
- Due to the increased traffic, influx of people and security detail surrounding the President’s visit, the following Renasant locations will be closing early:
- Tupelo Main, 209 Troy St. – 4 p.m.
- Fairpark Wealth Management Office, 82A Clark St. – 2 p.m.
- Weaver Building, 211 Magazine – 4 p.m.
- Broadway, 216 Broadway – 4 p.m.
- Tupelo Mortgage, 218 Broadway – 4 p.m.
- Tupelo Insurance Office, 315 W. Main – 4 p.m.
- All other Tupelo/Lee County area Renasant locations will be open until 5:30 p.m.
- BancorpSouth also is closing two branches early:
- Downtown Branch: 201 South Spring St. – 4 p.m.
- Presley Heights Branch, 100 North Veterans Blvd. – 2 p.m.
- The road shoulder along the Natchez Trace Parkway from Main Street to McCullough Boulevard will be closed to parking from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Any vehicle parked on the roadway shoulder within the temporary closure area will be ticketed and impounded. The Chickasaw Village site will close at 5 p.m. All vehicles must be removed from the Chickasaw Village parking area by this time. Any vehicle left in the parking area after this time will be ticketed and towed.
