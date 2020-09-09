TUPELO • A Food Truck Friday Food Drive to benefit the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition will be hosted Friday, September 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairpark.
The community is invited to come to Food Truck Friday to grab some lunch and donate some canned goods or text “FeedLee” to 40403 to make an online donation. The food drive will also feature the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and visit with the Hotdoggers.
All proceeds benefit the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition.
Those interested in helping with the need can send a donation. Checks can be mailed to the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition, c/o CREATE Foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
For more information, contact Jason Martin at 662-432-1894.
The Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition is a special project of the Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation, a CREATE Foundation affiliate, and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. The Hunger Coalition works with all stakeholders who comprise the food distribution system to better understand the current situation and determine what is needed to eliminate food insecurity for all people in Lee County. Its goals are to connect food programs to resources, to educate the public about food insecurity and to advocate for better resources and funding for food programs.