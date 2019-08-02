JACKSON • After two years of having the insects destroy thousands of acres of pine stands on national forest lands, the National Forests in Mississippi reports that the southern pine beetle population is finally declining.
In a press release, U.S. Forest Service officials revealed that recent surveys showed approximately 100 spots on the Homochitto and Bienville Ranger Districts were identified for cut and remove treatment, with little activity on the Holly Springs and Tombigbee Ranger Districts. Aerial and ground surveys were used to determine if trees had been affected.
Two years ago, the southern pine beetle outbreak had more than 4,000 bug spots on the four ranger districts, making it the worst outbreak in more than 20 years.
“It is a cyclical species that comes back, and we’ve certainly seen southern pine beetle outbreaks in the forest in previous years,” said Mario Rossilli, the public affairs officer for the Forest Service. “(With) the outbreak conditions we saw in the past two years, we haven’t seen anything like it in the past two decades.”
“I’m really hopeful that this is the last year of outbreak conditions. However, we still need to continue with the ongoing suppression work where necessary,” said Jim Meeker, an entomologist with the Forest Service.
Scientists believe possible causes of the outbreak include recent unseasonably mild winters and excessively dry drought conditions in the summers and falls, availability of pine stands that were susceptible to infestation and failed measures to suppress the insect in previous years.
In the absence of southern pine beetle suppression, large-scale pine mortality occurs that destroys endangered species habitat and threatens recreation opportunities, timber, and other property values, Rossilli said.
“Our plan is to increase the scale and pace of our restoration efforts in forest areas damaged by the southern pine beetle infestations,” said Carl Petrick, forest supervisor for the National Forests in Mississippi.
To aid forest protection, infested trees are cut and removed as part of timber sales. The forest sold 105 million board feet of timber in 26 suppression/salvage sales in 2018. Rossilli said that restoration efforts will involve planting more species-appropriate tree stands that are more resilient.