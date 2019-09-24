TUPELO • A former Lee County deputy says an alleged threat against the current sheriff was free speech and protected by the First Amendment.
Mike Mayhew, 45, of Plantersville, reportedly threatened Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson in March when he told another former deputy that the sheriff had “an a – whipping coming.”
The state said the threat was in retaliation for Mayhew being arrested for submitting false time sheets and losing his job in 2018. He was indicted in late June and arrested July 10, charged with retaliation against a public servant.
Now Mayhew argues that the statement made in a public space is protected by the First Amendment’s freedom of speech clause. Through his attorney Victor Fleitas, Mayhew has asked the court to quash the indictment.
The motion, filed in early August in Lee County Circuit Court, said the retaliation against a public servant charge is too vague and “conceivably criminalizes a whole host of constitutionally protected speech not amounting to true threats.” The motion further argues that the state law is unconstitutional when applied to this case because his comments “did not constitute a true threat as a matter of law.”
The motion asks the court to quash or set aside the indictment. The case file does not have a judge of record listed. None of the First Circuit Court judges have taken up the motion and made a ruling.
The retaliation charge is considered a Class 2 felony and carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or up to a $3,000 fine.
The quash motion will not affect the 2018 charges, three counts of submitting false documents. That case, to be heard by Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk, has been continued.
Mayhew, who worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for about a decade, is accused of submitting false time sheets in February, March and April of 2017, according to court documents reviewed by the Daily Journal. The exact amount of the fraud is not listed, but Johnson has said the total was several thousand dollars.
“We were alerted to a potential problem, we started monitoring the situation and noticed some irregular activities,” Johnson said in a previous interview. “We investigated him for about a year.
“Once we realized that a crime had occurred, we turned over all the documentation we had compiled to the state Attorney General’s Office.”
Assistant Attorney General Stanley Alexander presented the case to the grand jury and secured an indictment in March 2018. Mayhew surrendered himself on those charges on April 4, 2018. He spent about 15 minutes at the jail before being released on bond.
Mayhew, who rose to the position of patrol supervisor, has not been employed by the sheriff’s office since early 2017. A native of Canada, Mayhew came to Lee County in 1998 to play professional hockey with the Tupelo T-Rex. He is fourth on the team’s all-time leading scorers with 47 goals. But the forward was also known for mixing it up with opposing players. In his 97 games played from 1998-2000, he racked up 197 minutes in the penalty box.
He became a U.S. citizen in 2006 and joined Lee SO in 2007 after finishing at the top of his class at the police academy. Two years later, he was named Citizen of the Year by the Tupelo Exchange Club.