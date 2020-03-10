TUPELO - A former Lee County middle school principal was arrested last week when a decade-old spat — which started over a Facebook post and led to a federal lawsuit — resurfaced.
Steven Havens, 52, of County Road 2875, Baldwyn, surrendered to Lee County deputy sheriffs Friday and was charged with attempted aggravated assault. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. The career educator, who served as the principal of Guntown Middle School from 2007 until 2016 and retired in December 2019, spent just more than an hour inside the Lee County Jail.
According to the docket book, he was booked into the jail March 6 at 10:33 a.m. and released on a $25,000 property bond at 11:34 a.m. According to a notation, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson personally approved the release by property bond.
The arrest came a day and a half after an incident at a Birmingham Ridge Road house where Havens allegedly attacked a man.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office offense form of the incident says Havens called the victim looking for him and saying he was on his way to whip the man's posterior.
"I haven’t seen or heard from him in like 10 years," the victim, who asked not to be identified, told the Daily Journal. "He called out of the blue. He said he was no longer with the county schools and was on his way. I really didn’t think he would show up. I thought he was blowing off steam.
"He must have been on his way because he showed up about five minutes after he called."
When Havens arrived around 5:30 p.m., the man came outside and told him he needed to leave. Instead, Havens then punched the victim and the two men started fighting.
The victim normally carries a pistol, because he buys and sells cars and often has large sums of cash. When the gun fell to the ground, Havens allegedly picked up the weapon, pointed it at the man and his son and pulled the trigger repeatedly.
"He picked up the gun and was definitely pulling the trigger," the victim said. "Thankfully there wasn’t a round in the chamber because he was definitely pointing it at us."
With the help of his adult son, the victim held Havens on the ground until deputies arrived. But Havens was not arrested. He was allowed to leave. About two hours later, at 7:35 p.m., Havens called the victim and told him it wasn't over.
The victim went before a judge Thursday and swore out an affidavit on the incident and pressed charges. Havens surrendered on the charge the following day and was allowed to bond out.
The fight was just the latest incarnation of a long-standing spat. The men have been at odds since February of 2010 when Havens saw a post on Facebook where the victim's step-daughter encouraged classmates to wear jeans with holes in them to make the principal mad.
Havens called the student to his office and threatened to hold her responsible if any students violated the dress code. The step-father took offense, not only at the principal looking at a student's social media but also threatening her. When things started to get hot during a tense parents meeting, Havens called for the meeting to end and asked the parents to leave.
The step-father called Havens a coward for not resolving the issue then and there. Havens called the police and tried to have the man arrested for disturbing the peace. The principal later swore out an affidavit and pressed charges against the man.
The man was allowed to surrender to the charges. He pled no contest in Guntown Municipal Court but appealed it to Lee County Court, where the case was dismissed in March 2011.
He filed a federal suit against Havens in July 2011 saying the principal had violated his civil rights. Court documents show that case was dismissed with prejudice in February 2013. The man said the school district settled.
"Once it was over in court, I thought it was over," the victim said.