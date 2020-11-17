JACKSON - Special agents from the State Auditor's Office arrested a 60-year-old former Northeast Mississippi Community College employee, charging her with embezzlement and asking her to pay nearly $70,000.
State Auditor Shad White said employees with his office arrested Amy Haynie Nov. 16, after she was indicted for embezzlement. Haynie was issued a $68,762.87 demand letter upon her arrest. That demand total includes interest and investigative expenses.
She is accused of embezzling cash from one of the college's petty cash fund and from students as they paid various college-related fees. Investigators determined more than $57,000 was stolen from the college.
The alleged scheme went on from May 2016 until February 2020. Haynie was able to manipulate the records of how cash was collected and deposited. The lack of internal controls allowed her to hide the scheme for nearly four years.
"The auditor's office is committed to putting a stop to all fraud, but particularly fraud that involves theft from the students of Mississippi," White said. "These are not victimless crimes. We will continue to pursue cases like these to make sure every dollar is spent in accordance with the law."
Haynie surrendered to special agents at the Prentiss County Jail. She was booked into the jail at 2:25 p.m. and released on a $10,000 bond at 2:43 p.m.
If convicted, Haynie faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney John Weddle.
As part of her employment with the college, Haynie was required to have a $10,000 surety bond, which is similar to insurance and designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Haynie will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.