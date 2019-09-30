OXFORD • A former Oxford police officer accused of killing his girlfriend in May entered a plea of not guilty Monday when arraigned.
Matthew Paul Kinne, 38, who served four years with the Oxford Police Department, was indicted in late August for the May 19 death of Dominique Clayton, 32.
He was returned to the Lafayette County Courtroom Monday for his arraignment, the formal reading of the charges against him. During the brief court appearance, he pleaded not guilty of the charges and was promptly led out of the court.
No date has been set for a trial, but it is expected to take place in 2020.
On Sunday, May 19, Oxford police responding to an unresponsive person call found the body of Clayton in her east Oxford home. When it was determined she was in a relationship with Kinne, officials called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to handle the case.
Kinne was arrested the following day and fired by the Oxford Board of Aldermen the next day.