OXFORD • Family members of a woman who was allegedly killed by an Oxford police officer were told the man accused has been indicted for capital murder, which was confirmed by District Attorney Ben Creekmore.
Attorney Carlos Moore, who represents the family of Dominique Clayton, said that Clayton’s mother Bessie Clayton and her husband met with Assistant District Attorney Mickey Mallette at the Lafayette County Courthouse Friday to discuss the indictment against Matthew Kinne.
While Moore originally reported the family was not told what the indictment was for, he said that he received a phone call from Bessie Clayton shortly after 3 p.m. stating she had spoken with Mallette and was told they have served Kinne the papers and indicted him for capital murder. Mallette said he delivered the news to the family in person.
“Ms. Clayton and the family are thrilled that the grand jury saw fit to indict Matthew Kinney on capital murder,” Moore said.
Kinne, 38, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Clayton in the head on May 19. According to family members, the two had a romantic relationship and prior reports state that Clayton thought she was pregnant and informed Kinne.
Moore said the family “hopes and prays that Matthew Kinne is convicted” and want the death penalty. He said if granted, he wants the death penalty “by firing squad.”
Prior to the call, family members were told they would be told the indictment next week, but Moore says that is now “moot” and the next step will be the indictment being filed in circuit court early next week.
He mentioned Kinne’s attorney, Tony Farese, as having work to do and said he was unsure if they would enter a plea. They hope the trial occurs sometime next summer.
“Nothing is ever going to bring back Dominique Clayton, but the family is thrilled this man is not going to get away with cold blooded murder,” Moore said.
At the courthouse press conference earlier in the day, Moore addressed the family’s disappointment in Kinne’s treatment at Panola County Jail and said they know “that Matthew Kinne was getting some favoritism in Panola County.”
“There was a picture released last week. It looks like he was in civilian clothes. It looks like he’s been eating well, getting take out everyday, so that made the family very upset. Several family members have reached out to me with discontentment,” Moore said.
He said the proper authorities were contacted and he believes Kinne has now been moved to Union County Jail.
Moore also spoke on the family’s plans to file a civil lawsuit with the U.S. District Court against the city of Oxford. The family sent a letter to the city asking for at least $5 million “for compensatory and/or punitive damages” and plan to file a lawsuit near the end of September or early October.