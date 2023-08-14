06240509 W.K. Webb thomas Wells Retiring Saltillo Mayor W.K. Webb, center, jokes with members of the Saltillo Police Department and Fire Department at a reception held in his honor at the Salitillo City Hall on Friday.
SALTILLO – Former mayor and longtime Saltillo supported W.K. Webb died Sunday afternoon at Sanctuary Hospice House from complications associated with Alzheimer's disease.
A service celebrating Webb’s life will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Saltillo Methodist Church with the Rev. Tim Green officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the church.
“Mayor W.K. Webb was not only a mentor to me but a friend,” said current Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham. “He was always there to give great advice, show me the ropes, but most importantly, always encouraged me when I felt down.”
Webb served as mayor for 20 years and was a Saltillo alderman for a dozen years before that. Under his leadership, the Lee County city saw exponential growth, both physically and financially.
He oversaw five annexations, helped develop a parks and recreation department, cleaned up the downtown area and moved all the city employees into one municipal complex.
When Webb took office in 1985, the city was in a financial crunch. There were two court orders against Saltillo to upgrade the wastewater and water systems, but the city had no money to complete the projects. Webb worked with then U.S. Rep. Jamie L. Whitten to secure a $1.5 million federal grant for wastewater improvements.
That cleared the way for development and started a housing boom. The new subdivisions helped the population to grow to nearly 5,000.
In the 20 years he was mayor, the city’s tax base grew from $1.6 million to $18 million. At the same time, the city’s sales tax receipts grew by more than 600%.
In 2001, the city paid $100,000 for an old downtown factory building and spent another $200,000 to renovate it into a spacious municipal complex that still houses the city administration and the police, fire, water and public works departments. The only city department not housed there is parks are recreation, which is housed at the W.K. Webb Sportsplex.
