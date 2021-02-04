TUPELO • Northeast Mississippi is mourning the loss of Nathaniel Stone, a longtime educator, school administrator, community leader and fisherman.
Stone, 90, died at his home on Tuesday.
Stone was a graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Tupelo and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He graduated from Mississippi Industrial College in 1957 and soon after began a 40-plus year career with the Tupelo schools. He was a longtime principal at Green Street Elementary and later at Milam Intermediate School.
“Nat was an excellent school administrator who cared strongly for his children,” said former Tupelo Separate School District Superintendent Julian Prince. “He followed many of them after they left his school.”
Stone also served as a liaison with the Black community as the school district integrated in 1970.
“Desegregation is never easy, even in the best of circumstances,” Prince said. “As a superintendent, I went to him for advice. He enjoyed what he did and helped keep the community on an even keel in tough times.”
Stone is remembered as someone who cared and mentored not only his students but also teachers and friends.
During a 2007 gathering to honor Black educators, one of Stone’s former students said he was responsible for her 35-year-teaching career.
“Mr. Stone was something else,” Susie Owens said. “He told us it’s not where you’re from or who you know that’s going to make a difference. It’s what you know. I know I wanted to be a teacher because of Mr. Stone.”
Claudia Hopkins, who was a teacher under Stone and later became a principal herself in the Tupelo school district, remembered Stone in a Facebook post Wednesday night.
“He was my first Tupelo principal, and I will ever cherish the times I spent talking with him after school in the lounge,” Hopkins wrote. “He was simply the wisest man I ever knew. I loved nothing more than listening to him sum up in a very few words what most people couldn’t in hundreds more.
“This town has lost a treasure, a giant of a man, and I’m grateful to have known him.”
Tupelo businessman Frank Anger first met Stone in the early 1990s when they were both officiating high school basketball games.
“Nat was so much fun to be around,” Anger said. “I can remember working a game in Okolona. “There was a woman in the crowd hollering at him and giving him a hard time.
“He stopped the game and told her he wasn’t having any of that. And she was quiet the rest of the game. He had that rough voice. When he spoke, you listened.”
While Stone is remembered as a strict principal, he feared one thing — bad weather. That’s because as a 6-year-old boy, he and his family rode out the April 1936 Tupelo tornado at his grandmother’s house on what is now Barnes Street.
In a 2011 interview with the Daily Journal, he recalled that spring evening where golf ball size hail was coming down the chimney at the house.
“Then the rain came,” Stone said. “It was raining hard. I can remember walking barefoot on the cold ground on top of all the ice. There was fire everywhere.”
But the thing that stuck out most about that night was nearly losing his mother. She was struck by a piece of wood that actually pierced the back of her skull. He sat on the front porch and could only watch as family and friends tried to give her first aid.
That storm killed more than 200 people, but his mother was not one of them.
“I thought she was going to die,” Stone said. “She almost did.”
In his youth, Stone was considered one of the best football players to even don a Blue Devil uniform for Carver.
“I could fake a ball with the best of them, pass it, even dropkick,” he said in a 2015 interview.
After serving his country during the Korean War and graduating college, he was hired as a schoolteacher in Kosciusko. But he soon made his way back to his hometown. After a 40-year career in the Tupelo schools, the last 7 as Milam principal, Stone retired following the 1999 school year. In retirement, he remained active in the community but gave a sizeable chunk of his time to fishing.