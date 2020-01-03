Former state Sen. Nancy Collins has been selected to serve on the Mississippi State Board of Education, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Friday.
Collins, a Tupelo native, was selected to replace Charles McClelland, whose term on the board has expired.
She served in the state Senate from 2012 to 2016 as vice chairwoman of the Education Committee and chairwoman of the Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee. She also served as chairwoman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance, Evaluation and Expenditure Review.
Collins earned a bachelor’s degree in speech therapy from Mississippi University for women and a nursing degree from Itawamba Community College.
She is a registered nurse and served as Founding President of Sanctuary Hospice House. She has also worked as a speech therapist and social worker.