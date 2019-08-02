STARKVILLE • A May 2017 collision that resulted in the death of a college athlete ended with a former Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with her death.
Kyle Lee pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable negligence - manslaughter in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court on Friday for the accident that killed Kaelin Kersh, a Mississippi State University track and field athlete. The collision occurred on May 7 around 1:22 a.m.
The accident also resulted in injuries to the driver, Noel Collier, and one other occupant, and occurred due to Kyle Lee, 31, driving at improper speeds without using his lights or sirens.
“He did not activate his blue lights. He did not activate his emergency sirens, and the area in which he was driving his car [had a] a 45 mile per hour speed limit,” Amos said.
Kyle Lee, 31, was responding to a call about a single car wreck into a ditch a few miles near the site of the collision on the day of the accident, according to Assistant District Attorney Marc Amos. Amos said Lee thought it was potentially a DUI call, which is why he decided to respond. Lee was driving an official patrol car at speeds up to 99 mph.
Collier was driving a Toyota Corolla and was struck by Lee’s Ford Explorer between Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road while Collier was rolling past a stop sign to turn west on Highway 182. Lee struck the back of her car, and as a result of the collision, Kersh died and the driver received severe injuries.
The plea came after Lee was indicted before a grand jury, where they showed the facts of the case, Amos said. Afterwards, they negotiated a plea with Lee’s attorney after speaking with the family.
“We try to take what the family wants to happen into consideration,” Amos said.
Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Lee to 10 years in prison, with the 10 years suspended and the five years to be served under supervision, according to the Starkville Daily News. Amos said Lee will not have to go to prison unless he doesn’t follow the courts conditions, which include not being able to commit any other offenses, not being allowed to leave the state, reporting monthly to the Mississippi Department of Corrections and not being able to consume alcohol and drugs, among others.
Lee must also pay a $1,000 donation a foundation in memory of Kersh at MSU. Amos said that decision was left up to the judge’s discretion and was what Judge Kitchens felt was appropriate.
“The family was on board with the sentence,” Amos said. “...In addition to the probationary time, there were some significant other things that went along with his sentence.”
As a result of the indictment and plea, Lee lost his job as a state trooper and will probably be unable to work in law enforcement.