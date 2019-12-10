Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%.