TUPELO – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi took time Wednesday to recognize local law enforcement during the group's annual luncheon.
Former Crime Stoppers coordinator Allan Gilbert, who retired from the Tupelo Police Department in December as deputy chief, received the group's top two awards.
Gilbert was given both the Law Enforcement Lifetime Service Award and was named the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. He was not present for the ceremony, since he is now the police chief in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
During Gilbert's eight years as coordinator, the chapter received numerous awards. He was named Coordinator of the Year twice for Mississippi and the state's Program of the Year twice.
"He loved the program because he saw the good that was being accomplished and how it was helping law enforcement bring criminals to justice," said Crime Stoppers board member Bill Allen.
Crime Stoppers also recognized two officers involved in a fatal wreck last August in northwest Chickasaw County. Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff Jeremey Voyles and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent Matthew Cassada were driving down a county road when the patrol car left the road and rolled. Voyles, 33, died the next day from his injuries. Cassada is still recuperating from his serious injuries and underwent neck surgery earlier this month.
Cassada was awarded the Law Enforcement Purple Heart Award. Voyles received the Law Enforcement Cross. The award was presented to his family, including Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles.
The Crime Stoppers program allows people to give anonymous tips to law enforcement with the possibility of financial gain if the information leads to a conviction. The program currently uses a toll-free telephone number but hopes to soon allow people to text in their tips.