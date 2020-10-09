OXFORD • Three men and a woman have been charged with breaking into more than two dozen cars early Tuesday.
Oxford police were called out to Olive Branch Way in north Oxford Oct. 6 around 2 a.m. for multiple car burglaries. While talking with the victims of those crimes, additional officers were dispatched to Fillmore and Pierce avenues in central Oxford for reports of residential alarms and people inside a residence.
As officers canvassed the area, officers came upon a group of people seated in a vehicle in the area. The four individuals were detained and transported to the police department for questioning by investigators.
Throughout the day, reports of additional auto burglaries came in. Investigators and patrol officers were also able to locate several stolen items. In all, 28 vehicles and two residences were burglarized during the night.
Surry Collins, 25, of Tupelo; Noah Collins, 20, of Tupelo; Shelby Underwood, 18, of Mantachie; and Darquavion Morrow, 22, of Verona; were all charged for their roles in the auto and residential burglaries.
Morrow was able to elude apprehension in Oxford, but was later arrested in Tupelo and is being held in Lee County Jail awaiting transport back to Oxford.
Surry Collins, Noah Collins and Underwood had their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court where bonds were set at $30,000. Noah Collins has a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Shelby Underwood has a hold placed on her by the Lee County Sheriff's Office for crimes in their jurisdiction.