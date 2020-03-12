OXFORD - Four Lafayette County men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier this week.
The victim went to the Oxford Police Department March 9 and said he had not only been robbed at gunpoint, the suspects hit him with the handgun, then stole his wallet. The victim identified the suspects and took police to the scene of the crime.
While police were at the scene, the four suspects drove up and were taken into custody. Evidence linking all four to the crime was located inside of the car.
Stadarious Wiggins, 20; Cameron Hill, 20; Jonathon Bishop, 20; and Samuel McGee, 25; all of Oxford, were each charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. McGee had an additional charge of possession of weapon by felon.
They were all booked into the Lafayette County Jail. Bond for Wiggins, Hill and Bishop was set at $60,000 apiece. The judge set McGee's bond at $75,000.