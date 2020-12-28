JACKSON - Mississippi saw an increase in fatalities and driving under the influence arrests over the Christmas holidays.
During the 2019 holiday enforcement period, Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers made 39 DUI arrests on interstates, and state and federal highways. That number skyrocketed to 130 in 2020. New Albany-based Troop F made 36 DUI arrests alone.
The death totals on the state's larger roads also increased from three to four this year. None of the fatalities were in the Daily Journal coverage area.
During the five-day holiday enforcement period, troopers issued nearly 6,000 citations for everything from traffic violations to seat belt and child restraint violations. The officers also stopped and assisted 77 motorists for a variety of reasons.
Across the state, troopers investigated 201 motor vehicle crashes that included 38 injuries and four fatalities
Around 2 a.m. Christmas Day, a westbound NIssan Murano left Highway 80 in Newton County and hit a tree. Jeffrey A. Hunter, 50, of Forest, was pronounced dead on scene.
A head-on collision between a 2006 GMC pickup and a 2016 Jeep SUV on State Highway 603 in Hancock County around 3:45 a.m. Dec. 25 claimed the life of two people. Colton L. Northrup, 20, of Pass Christian, and Jessica M. Hoyt, 28, of Pulaski, Virginia, were killed in the crash.
On Dec. 27, a Ford Explorer ran off of Highway 45 in Clarke County and rolled around 11 p.m. Passenger Cody D. Wright, 21, died from his injuries. MHP did not release details on the injuries sustained by driver Robert C. Wright, 28, of Foley, Alabama.
All crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.