TUPELO • The National Weather Service out of Memphis has confirmed Sunday night’s storms, which carved a destructive path through Northeast Mississippi on Sunday night, contained at least four tornadoes.
In their preliminary findings, released Monday evening, NWS Memphis storm survey teams confirmed four tracks: a 4.5-mile EF-1 tornado in Pontotoc and Lee counties; a 12.8-mile EF-1 in Tupelo and northeast Lee County; a 2-mile EF-0 in the Ratliff area of Itawamba County; and a 2-mile EF-1 tornado that struck Calhoun City in Calhoun County.
The tornado that struck Calhoun City was particularly damaging, downing multiple trees and numerous structures. According to NWS Memphis, the winds of this particular tornado reached upward of 90 mph. The funnel itself was 50 yards wide.
The series of storms that moved through the area on Sunday night are still under investigation. NWS Memphis is expected to release additional findings in the near future.