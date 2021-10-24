BALDWYN • Four years ago Friday, Henry Adams was robbed of $20, shot multiple times and left to bleed to death in his Baldwyn home. His body was found the next day by his business partner.
Two brothers have been charged with capital murder in Adams’ death. One was arrested two weeks after his killing; the other was not taken into custody until March 2021, nearly three-and-a-half years later. Neither suspect has gone to trial.
"Four years later, I am still waiting to learn what actually happened that night," said Lesley Berry, Adams' daughter. "It's a hard pill to swallow. There is no way to completely heal until you know the whole story. I may never know everything but I want to know as much as I can."
Suspect has spent four years locked up without trial
Baldwyn police believe Adams, 70, was killed during a robbery, most likely on the afternoon/evening of Oct. 22, 2017. He sold cars from his house, located on an isolated and heavily wooded stretch of South Second Street. He was known to keep large amounts of cash.
"Either dad opened the door or they bum-rushed him," Berry said. "They went looking for money but only got $10-$20. And they shot and killed him anyway."
Quindaris Burress was just 13 when he was arrested and charged with capital murder. Because state law requires most capital murder suspects be held without bond, Burress has been locked up since Nov. 3, 2017. He has celebrated four birthdays in the Lee County Adult Jail, turning 17 this spring.
Burress’ trial was initially set to begin in November 2018 but has been delayed or postponed several times. There were issues scheduling a mental evaluation. Then the defense wanted a separate evaluation. The coronavirus pandemic caused further delays.
District Attorney John Weddle said the trial is currently on the November docket in Lee County Circuit Court, but that’s no guarantee Burress will finally have his day in court.
"We'll have to wait to see if that happens," Weddle said.
The uncertainty followed the March 2021 arrest of Burress' older brother, Ojerrin Burress, 22, of Verona. He was also charged with capital murder in connection with Adams’ death.
The District Attorney's office has refused to comment on how the older brother’s arrest will affect the charges against Quindaris Burress or if additional arrests are anticipated.
There have been reports that the younger brother is looking for a plea deal. Since Quindaris Burress was 13 at the time of the crime, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. The death penalty is off the table.
Ojerrin Burress, on the other hand, turned 18 three months before Adams was killed. In his case, prosecutors could seek the death penalty.
Ojerrin Burress was indicted earlier this month by a Lee County grand jury. His trial date has not been set, and Weddle said the brothers were unlikely to be tried together.
"That hardly ever happens with capital murder cases," Weddle said. "The chances of them being tried together is very slim."
Murder was likely a robbery gone wrong
According to Berry, her father was last seen alive driving a small white pickup on the afternoon of Sunday Oct. 22, 2017, at a Guntown gas station. She said he was home after dark because he had already turned on the porch light.
His business partner, Johnny Hopkins, was showing some people cars at Adams' house around lunch the following day, but Adams didn't come outside. Hopkins got suspicious, Berry said, and looked for Adams inside the house.
Hopkins found Adams inside the enclosed carport that he used as an office and bedroom. Police have not released any details about Adams' death, but Berry said the room was covered in blood.
"There was enough blood on the floor that one set of footprints went all the way through the house," Berry said. "The room, it looked like he was fighting them."
Adams' wallet was found that same Monday morning one street over, near the bridge over Okeelala Creek, by a woman walking her dog.
About two weeks later, Baldwyn police arrested Quindaris Burress, who lived on the same street as Adams — less than a half-mile away — and two other teens and charged all three with capital murder. The other teens were later released on bond and never indicted.
Even though the killer or killers only got away with $20, there was a large stash of cash just feet away from where Hopkins discovered Adams’ body.
Shortly after she arrived on the scene that Monday afternoon, Hopkins asked if her father ever gave her the $7,500 in cash he took out of their business safe. She knew nothing of the planned gift.
"Dad always said if anything ever happened to him, to call Tony Barnes, another car dealer, and to go through his desk and get all the titles and all the keys to the cars," Berry said.
When she did call Barnes, he asked about the $7,500 as well, saying Adams had it in his safe for a while.
Berry told authorities that if her father had any money, it would have been in the trunk of a Buick sitting right next to the house. The Baldwyn Police Department called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to process the scene and collect evidence. But no one ever looked in the trunk of the Buick.
"They told us they couldn't find the keys." Berry said.
MBI released the house back to the family on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. That morning, Berry and her then husband went to the house to collect all the car titles and keys from Adams' desk.
"It didn't take us 10 minutes to find the keys to the Buick," Berry said. "When we opened the trunk, there was $7,500 wrapped up and stuck down where the spare tire was."
She went to the police station and told then Police Chief Troy Agnew that they had found the money. Since the two car dealers knew about the money, Berry wondered who else had heard about the cash and if it was part of the motive.
"I wonder if they knew about the money. If the boys knew. If the mother knew," Berry said. "It is almost too coincidental that it was there."
Victim's daughter returns home four years later
After her father was killed, Berry's attitude toward the house she grew up in changed. It took her about two weeks before she had the strength and courage to go inside.
But she had to see the room where her father died. A friend took her and she went inside by herself. It had not been cleaned and the blood was still there.
The family sold the house about six months later to a neighboring property owner. The house was in bad shape so the new owner had it razed roughly six months after that.
Even though her childhood home has been gone for about three years, Berry only went to see the old place about a month-and-a-half ago.
"I just couldn't," she said.