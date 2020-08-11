TUPELO • The weekly food giveaway organized by the Family Resource Center will be on pause, beginning Aug. 12. Distribution will resume on Sept. 2 and be every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Tupelo Furniture Market at 1879 Coley Road. The program will continue through December. Lee County and surrounding area residents can participate.
FRC director Christi Webb said the pause is due to a lull period between grants for the USDA Farmers to Families food box program, which provides fresh food to those in need. Families in need are asked to contact FRC at 662-844-0013 if they need food assistance during that time.
“People are in such need now, and it’s going to even get more important for us to continue this mission simply because unemployment has been cut,” Webb said. “People are really struggling.”
The giveaway is sponsored by Bill Blackwelder of Coahoma County and the Mississippi Delta council for Farmer’s Workers. Program partners include Mid-South Food Bank, the Tupelo Furniture Market, the Tupelo Police Department, Larry Michael of FASTWRAPZ and Transport Trailer Service and Pam Chatman of Crisis Consortium Team.
Since starting July 15, the program has distributed over 1,400 boxes of fresh produce and 1,200 boxes of milk products over the last four weeks. Recipes were shared alongside food boxes, and future food boxes will include meat. Due to running out of food early over the last two giveaways, the amount of food boxes available will double.
The food giveaway served people from all various counties, including Pontotoc, Union, Tishomingo, Monroe, Itawamba, Chickasaw, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Prentiss and Clay. FRC also delivered food to those in need. FRC is working on extending the program to other counties on a biweekly or monthly basis.
“I expected local, surrounding counties, but I was surprised when I saw that they had come all the way from Starkville, from Oktibbeha County. That's a pretty long ride. We had Clay County, just people from everywhere,” Webb said. “This is a universal situation. People are all ...in somewhat of a crisis mode right now.”
More information can be found at https://www.frcnms.org or the FRC Facebook page.