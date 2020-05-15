TUPELO - The Family Resource Center of North Mississippi and Molina Healthcare are partnering to assist anyone affected by COVID-19.
A bag containing meat, a mask and other items will be distributed Wednesday at the FRC building at 507 S. Church St. Items are free of charge and will be given on a first come, first served basis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until items are all gone.
An outdoor distribution system will be set up to hand out the bags. Applicants will be required to complete a form to receive the bag. The forms will be available to be completed onsite.