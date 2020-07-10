TUPELO - Through the efforts of the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi and partners, more than 1,000 boxes of fresh produce and 1,000 boxes of milk products will be available for pick up starting Wednesday, July 15.
The food giveaway will be every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Tupelo Furniture Market at 1879 Coley Road, continuing through December. Everyone in Lee County and surrounding areas can participate.
FRC is partnering with Mid-South Food Bank, Larry Michael of FASTWRAPZ and Transport Trailer Service, Pam Chatman of Crisis Consortium Team, Chief Bart Aguirre and the Tupelo Police Department, V.M. Cleveland of the Tupelo Furniture Market and many other partners for the food giveaway.
“FRC exists to help individuals in communities continue to grow, remain healthy and to improve the quality of life for everyone,” FRC Executive Director Christi Webb said in a press release. “We are grateful to our partners who care as much as we do about everyone being able to provide the best for families and live the best lives they can.”
A similar distribution effort will be implemented in the Delta community of Cleveland with Pam Chatman heading the efforts.