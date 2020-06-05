JACKSON - People looking for legal help dealing with family matters will get their chance Tuesday in Lee County.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced some changes to the free legal assistance clinic.
"We will have gloves and masks and take everybody's temperature before they can go in the building," said Nicole McLaughlin, executive director of the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission and director of the Access to Justice Initiative of the Mississippi Bar.
"We are limiting the number of people inside the building at a time. We are limiting the registration numbers as well. We are using a good deal of the courthouse in order to properly social distance. We are taking a lot of precautions."
The free family law clinic will be held June 9 on the third floor of the Lee County Justice Center in Tupelo starting at 1 p.m. Residents from the First Chancery District — Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union counties — may seek assistance at the Tupelo clinic.
"We have some virtual clinics but it is good to give people a chance to talk to someone face-to-face," McLaughlin said. "We will allow walk-ins if space is available, but we would prefer folks to go ahead and register ahead of time so we will know how many slots we need."
People can pre-register online at msatjc.org/event
McLaughlin said that the need for legal assistance is expected to increase as people who previously could have afforded to hire an attorney now have become unemployed or furloughed.
“We anticipate there is going to be a significant need after things return to somewhat of normalcy,” McLaughlin said. “Essentially people’s lives have been put on hold during this pandemic. Once we reemerge, I expect the Legal Aid providers to be overwhelmed.
"We want to provide the public with an opportunity to get the services that they need. Now more than ever there is a need for free legal aid.”
Free family law clinics are scheduled to assist low income people with family law matters including guardianships, adoptions, child support, custody, visitation, uncontested divorces, emancipation of minors and name changes. Expungements have now been added to the list of topics that can be discussed.