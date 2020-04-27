JACKSON - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the rescheduling of some free legal assistance clinics in north Mississippi.
Organizers say that the numbers of people needing legal aid are expected to increase as the state emerges from the pandemic.
A family law clinic originally scheduled for April 30 in Union County Chancery Court in New Albany has been rescheduled for Oct. 20. The family law clinic previously scheduled for May 4 in Monroe County Chancery Court in Aberdeen has been rescheduled for Dec. 10, said Nicole McLaughlin, executive director of the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission and director of the Access to Justice Initiative of the Mississippi Bar.
The next available free family law clinic currently scheduled in the First Chancery District is set for June 9 in Tupelo. The clinic is scheduled to be held on the third floor of the Lee County Justice Center starting at 1 p.m.
Residents from the First Chancery District — Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union counties — may seek assistance at the Tupelo clinic.
People seeking an appointment for the June 9 free legal clinic in Tupelo may pre-register by calling the Family Resource Center at 662-844-0013.
At previous free family law clinics, large groups of people gathered at the courthouse to wait their turn to talk to one of the volunteer attorneys. The continuing threat of the spread of the coronavirus means that future clinics will have to be carried out in a way that limits the number of people present at one time.
McLaughlin said that the need for legal assistance is expected to increase as people who previously could have afforded to hire an attorney now have become unemployed or furloughed.
“We anticipate there is going to be a significant need after things return to somewhat of normalcy,” McLaughlin said. “Essentially, people’s lives have been put on hold during this pandemic. Once we reemerge, I expect the Legal Aid providers to be overwhelmed.
"We want to provide the public with an opportunity to get the services that they need. Now more than ever there is a need for free legal aid.”
Free family law clinics are scheduled to assist low income people with family law matters including guardianships, adoptions, child support, custody, visitation, uncontested divorces, emancipation of minors and name changes.