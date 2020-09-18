TUPELO - A series of free seminars to help people with financial planning will take place over the next three months.
Organizer Jermandy Jackson said the seminars will be held September through November, with hour-long seminars spaced out about two weeks apart. The first will be held Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the conference room at the CDF building in downtown Tupelo.
The topics will cover debt relief, improving a credit score, creating wealth, saving for the future, transitioning from government assistance to financial independence and investing in your child's future.
In one session, a car dealer will explain interest rates on cars and what to look for in an affordable car.
Jackson hopes to be able to use Zoom to allow people from outside the area to attend the seminars.