TUPELO - By carrying a case of water into a Firehouse Subs restaurant Saturday, people can get a free sandwich.
The national chain will show its commitment to the local communities Saturday with the H20 for Heroes program. Anyone who brings in an unopened 24-pack of any brand of bottled water will receive a medium sub.
All water will go to local first responders to be distributed to those in need.
In addition, the restaurant has teamed up with Dasani bottled water, which will match all U.S. donations case for case, up to 60,000 cases.
The three Firehouse Subs in the Daily Journal coverage area are located at 1501 Jackson Ave. West, Oxford; 327 Highway 12 West, Starkville; and 2438 West Main St., Tupelo.