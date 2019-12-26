Editor’s Note: This week, the Daily Journal will focus on organizations that assist children in Northeast Mississippi. At the end of each story, we will list contact information for the group and how you can help.
AMORY • Many children face a lack of food over the weekends and during school breaks. In Monroe County, the Full Tummy Project aims to address this problem.
“The statistic in America is 1 in 7 kids are hungry. The statistic in Monroe County is 1 in 4 who don’t have sufficient food, so that’s a lot. We’re just trying to bridge that gap as much as we can,” said Krisi Boren, the director and founder of the Full Tummy Project.
The organization began in December 2016 after a local principal raised awareness about hunger in the area. Initially, Boren said people were shocked about the need. Boren shelved the idea at first, fearing the time commitment, but two months later felt called by her faith to press forward.
The community has responded well.
“The response was immediate. People immediately began to give both financially and with goods,” Boren said. “Any time we’ve been low on things or needed help, someone always steps up.”
Full Tummy Project drops off bags of kid friendly food items that can be prepared without adult help, such as granola bars, fruit cups, and other semi-healthy items. The organization depends on schools and teachers to help identify students in need.
There are many reasons why children sometimes go without food, Boren said. The organization serves various schools in Amory and Nettleton, and has two hubs in Smithville and partners with a similar group in Hamilton.
The Amory hub averages 50 kids weekly, but has served anywhere from 20 to 70. The number of referrals tends to rise in October and November, as it can take a while to identify students in need. This can especially be true with older students, who may hide their need. Year round, however, numbers remain stable.
“Regardless of the numbers, we just want to meet that need if we can,” Boren said.
Drop off days are on Thursday and Friday. Christmas break is a challenge, because it’s not possible to send enough food for two weeks. To try to fill the need, children receive two and a half bags instead of one. Boren said the project is discreet when distributing food.
The organization is completely dependent on community donations. Some people provide monetary gifts, while families, churches and organizations have conducted food drives.
The organization is currently not a nonprofit, but Boren said she would love to became one someday. Full Tummy Project plans to continue as long as able.
“Although we would love to solve the issue of hunger, we don’t live in a perfect world and it is going to be there. If the need is there, I would love to always be able to fulfill that need or try to meet that need in someway,” Boren said.
Boren would also love if the program could focus on “the bigger picture” and begin helping families and children through cooking and budgeting classes, but for now the focus is on the children.
Anyone can volunteer, organize a food drive, or raise funds. Volunteers are needed to pack bags, organize the stockroom and for school drop offs. As a volunteer operation, there are no set hours, but work often happens on afternoons and there is flexibility around organizing volunteer hours. Interested volunteers can call at 662-315-0860 or contact @fulltummyprojectMC on Facebook.